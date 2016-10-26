Beneficial Information For The Amateur Organic Garden Enthusiast

In the world of organic gardening, there are plenty of great resources available to both new and experienced organic gardeners alike. There are many e-guides, books, videos, and other resources available. This set of tips contains some of the best advice for helping a good organic gardener become a great organic gardener.

A great rule of thumb to follow when planting an organic garden is less is more. While you'll want to plant a little more than you think you will need in case of rot or pests, you don't want to overdo it because you'll end up with much more than you can handle.

One of the best ways to be successful at organic gardening is to plan early. The best laid out plans for an organic garden, always make for the most successful garden. Plan what you will plant early on and be sure to have back-up vegetables ready to plant when short-lived plants, like lettuce and spinach, are done for the year.

Make use of a ground cover, such as mulch or hay. Be sure when you are purchasing your ground cover, that it is also organic, as any chemicals contained in the mulch or hay can be absorbed by your plants. Organic ground coverings will protect the roots of your plants and help prevent water evaporation.

When growing your own organic plants, you should move your seedlings away from any air vents or radiators immediately upon germination. This is because your seedlings do not need to be really warm like germinating seeds do. They need to be cooler in order for them to grow in the best way.

A great tip when participating in organic gardening is to always wash your containers. This is needed so that you will protect your plants from getting any diseases. You should wash them in warm, soapy water, and then rinse using a diluted solution of bleach and water. This will ensure that your plants stay healthy.

If you have plants that love acid in your organic garden, especially tomato plants, then coffee grounds make great mulch. It's simple to scatter the coffee grounds around your plants and then sit back and let the high levels of nitrogen help your acid-loving plants grow to great heights all summer long.

Don't let the chores for your organic garden pile up. You may not have a lot of time to exclusively devote to your gardening hobby, but you can make the most of the time you do have. For example, snatch out a weed or two whenever you pass by the garden, such as when you take your dog out for a potty break.

Most organic fertilizers will not harm the soft roots of plants, unlike, synthetic fertilizers. A great way to use an organic fertilizer is to mix it with the top two inches of soil next to the plant. This is called side-dressing, and it is usually worked into the soil during the growing season.

Pests can be a challenge when you are starting organic gardening. You need to keep the soil that you are using healthy. Healthy soil brings forth healthy plants and they can withstand some damage from pests. Your plants will not only be healthy but they will be beautiful as well.

The best and most natural way to fertilize an organic garden is with compost. Compost can be made from anything that was once alive. Don't discount the value of your kitchen waste, leaves, grass clippings or anything else that was once alive. By composting it all, you will give invaluable life to your organic garden.

If you so choose to organic garden your trees, flowers, and shrubs, it is very important that you surround them with at least 2 to 3 inches of organic material. This will provide your plants with the organic nutrients that they need. As rain falls, it will release the nutrients to the plants.

Apply baking soda and water to your plants regularly. Just mix the two ingredients in a spray bottle and mist the leaves of your plants. This mixture acts as a natural anti-fungal treatment. Harmful pesticides can be avoided if you use a baking soda mixture at least twice a week.

Hand weed your organic garden on a regular basis. Just get on your knees, put your hands in the dirt, and pull weeds out by their roots. If you do this regularly, you can avoid having to use harmful pesticides. Your garden will stay healthy, safe, and organic.

With the information you just learned, you can start trying different organic methods in your own garden. There is a lot of information to be had and you need to know how to apply it. Utilize the advice in this article to improve the techniques you have been using, and grow a better organic garden.