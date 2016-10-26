Great Guide When It Pertains To Organic Gardening

"What am I doing? Seeds, cuttings, fertilizer, good soil, dirt....?," you may be thinking this if you don't know much about gardening. It is important you know how to garden before trying to tackle your own gardening project. This article will provide you with the information you need, if you want to have the garden of your dreams!

Design your garden so that your harvest is staggered over as long a season as possible. Use cold-tolerant root crops and greens in the fall, for example, and plan to pick and preserve early strawberries in June. This way, you will have the space and time in your life to store everything you grow.

Pass on the gardening love. Once you have a great crop of vegetables, be sure to share some with friends and family. This simple act of kindness can be a huge motivator for you and a big act of generosity to those around you! Plus, you may inspire others to start a garden of their own!

Pick garden vegetables often and early. While immature, many types of vegetables are very tasty in their young phase. Snap peas, little summer squash, cucumbers, and budding broccoli can be picked to keep the plants in a state of reproduction for a longer period of time. This will also increase yields with a second harvest off of the same plants.

To store your garden-fresh onions for use throughout the winter and avoid having them rot or mold, store them in pantyhose! Yes, pantyhose! Simply place the onions into the legs of pantyhose, and, to avoid letting them touch one another (which is what helps create mold and rot), place a twist tie between each onion and the next. To store, hang the pantyhose by the gusset in a cool dry place and cut off or pop a hole in the pantyhose to grab an onion when you need it.

Before you begin to plant your garden you will need to check the soil. Many nurseries offer a soil analysis service, which will tell you what nutrients your soil is lacking and what you can do about it. Save yourself the trouble of a failed crop by contacting your local Cooperative Extension to preform the soil test.

As you plan your garden this year, change the layout so that it's different from where the various plants were located last year. For example, place your tomatoes in the part of the garden where the corn grew last season. This rotation of crops will help keep your soil from becoming depleted of the nutrients needed by each type of vegetable.

One way to slowly-water your plant is by using a plastic bottle, such as a 2-liter soda bottle. Punch a few small holes in the bottom of the bottle, fill it to the neck with water and replace the cap. Place it in the soil and use the cap to regulate the flow of water.

To bring birds to your garden, add plants that will naturally attract them. One of the best plants for attracting birds are sunflowers. Birds are naturally drawn to their height and scent. Birds also love small trees like Japanese maples and dogwood trees, as well as most kinds of shrubs or vines.

If you can't get mulch for your soil, use wet newspapers. Damp newspapers around the base of your plants will help hold moisture in the ground and protect your plants' root systems from heat and sunlight. Newspaper is biodegradable, so it will eventually degrade and actually add more nutrients to your soil.

To make a dull plant look greener, bury match heads near the plant's base. The primary reason for a plant looking dull or faded is sulfur deficiency. Putting match heads in the soil around the plant will allow the soil to absorb the sulfur and feed it back to the plant.

A great tip when starting your own organic garden is to always space your seeds in the mix as evenly as you can. If you do this, it will ensure that every single one of your seeds has an equal amount of room to grow in the most optimum way.

Use living matter to make the best compost. Though you may be tempted to start tossing everything into your compost pile, don't do it. Remember your compost is not a trashcan. Put in plenty of grass clippings, fallen leaves, and kitchen garbage such as food scraps and old leftovers. This will make your compost process faster.

Attract positive bugs to your garden. Bugs like lady-bugs actually hunt natural predators to your plants; aphids and caterpillars are just some of the nasty critters that can go through a garden and eat the leaves of the plants. Lady bugs are the natural predators to such pests and help the growth of a good healthy garden by consuming pests.

When planting your tomatoes in your organic garden, you should always make sure that you stake the tomato plants as high as you possibly can when you are transplanting them. The reason is because doing this will eliminate the roots of the plants from being damaged during the transplanting process.

That's all there is to it. Just follow the tips above and you will be able to enhance your existing garden or start a new garden from scratch. You may want to add garden accessories as well, but whatever you do -- creating your own garden space creates an instant getaway that you can indulge in any time you feel the need.