Basic Things All Organic Gardeners Ought To Know

If you are completely new to the world of organic gardening, then you are probably thinking that some tips on organic gardening will help you immensely so that you can begin growing your own organic plants. Listed below are some tips to get you started with your organic gardening endeavors.

A great rule of thumb to follow when planting an organic garden is less is more. While you'll want to plant a little more than you think you will need in case of rot or pests, you don't want to overdo it because you'll end up with much more than you can handle.

Make easy work of washing your organic produce with a laundry basket. As you pick your produce, lay them in a plastic laundry basket, which works as a strainer. Hold the hose over the top and the water can make quick work of rinsing all the dirt and other matter off of your fruits and veggies.

To be most efficient in your gardening, always keep your tools close at hand. You could do this by using a big bucket, or just wear old pants that have some deep pockets. Keep gloves, small pruning shears, a trowel and any other tools handy in order to increase the quickness of the work that goes into your garden.

You should organize your garden and plan everything. Do not buy seeds if you do not know where you will plant them. You need to plan on the long term for certain plants, and on the very short term for short-lived plants that will need to be replaced very quickly.

Marigold flowers are quite the powerhouse in an organic garden. As their flowers and leaves decay, the marigold releases chemicals that attract frogs, repel snakes and kill nematode pests that attack many vegetable plants, including tomatoes. Look for ways to let the bright yellow marigold bring brilliant color and decoration to your garden, as it goes to work to protect the health of your plants.

Pine makes a much better mulch than you might think. Some plants are more acidic, and prefer soil that contains higher acidic levels. When you have any plants like this, it's very simple to just collect pine needles to use in your bed. Cover up your beds with a few inches of needles. As they start to decompose, they'll spread out acid onto the ground and soil.

Old laundry baskets are handy tools at harvest time. The laundry basket can be used as a colander for your produce. Doing this allows you to both rinse and drain your fresh produce.

Any organic gardening project is immediately susceptible to fungal diseases that can rot and ruin your seeds or seedlings before they even have a chance to grow. In order to prevent this, you should use sphagnum moss which acts as a natural fungicide. When your seeds are planted into the soil, apply the moss immediately after planting. On the other hand, if your seeds are exposed to sunlight, you should apply the moss first, and then deposit the seeds on the moss. You only need to use a sprinkle of moss.

Often times, in order to get rid of certain caterpillars or worms, you have to use a special netting that will hide them from your leafy green plants such as broccoli. This net will keep the pests out and away from damaging your crops, while maintaining the organic essence of your garden.

Use rainwater for your organic garden. Water can be collected in barrels when rain fall is at high levels, and then used on your garden during drought periods. This will help to conserve water and provide your plants with all the hydration they need. Most rain barrels have a spicket so you can attach your soaker hose directly to the barrel.

If you so choose to organic garden your trees, flowers, and shrubs, it is very important that you surround them with at least 2 to 3 inches of organic material. This will provide your plants with the organic nutrients that they need. As rain falls, it will release the nutrients to the plants.

Spread your mulch out. Mulching is great for your garden. Cover as much of your garden as possible with it. Just be aware that if you let mulch pile up against trees or structures, it can cause them to rot. No one likes rotting trees and sheds, so make sure your mulch is spread.

These tips should help you plan your organic garden. Follow the best advice and the hopes of spring will be fulfilled in autumn's harvest--with delicious and nourishing meals for you and your family. Nourishing healthy soil, as shown in these tips, can be one of your best investments.