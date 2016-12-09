Handy Tips On Landscaping Your Lawn

Have you ever looked at a neighbor's beautifully landscaped yard and wondered how they did it? If so, you're in the right place. This article will teach you the basics of home landscaping, so that you can create your own beautiful yard. Soon you will be the envy of all the other homeowners in the neighborhood.

While it may be tempting to have a solid cover installed over your out door space, it is a much better idea to install shade bars that are open. Less of the area will be covered, since there is open space, but it will allow more heat to escape so that you will be cooler.

Gather landscaping ideas from home and garden magazines. These magazines often showcase the most beautiful homes, and the most beautiful gardens. Though you might not be able to completely copy the look that you find in the magazine, you can gain inspiration which will help you to end up with a finished product that you are proud of.

If you are landscaping your yard, you should consider your lawn's appearance during various seasons. For example, if you only have leafy trees in your hard, but experience a long winter, your yard will look awfully bare. If you instead have a few conifers, you can have green year round, not to mention how nice they look with snow on them.

If you are trying to install a patio that is made of concrete you should make sure that it is not incredibly large. The average patio size is 12 to 14 feet and having something that is much larger than that will only lead to the creation of more heat.

If you have children, or would like an area to entertain guests, it would be wise to plan out an open space in your landscaping. Make sure that you allocate this space, before starting your landscaping project, so that you ensure that you will have enough room once you are done.

Learn how to properly layer your beds. You should have a first row with your tallest plants and keep your shortest plants for your last row. The tallest plants should be facing North to protect the smaller ones from cold winds. Make sure all your beds are organized in the same fashion.

It can be hard to grow flowers around a large tree you may have in your yard for shade. Ground cover is a much better choice. This will make your yard look nicer and it's very simple to care for. Consider hosta or sweet woodruff as ground covers for your trees.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

Try using water as landscaping touch. It is easy to install a small pool, a pump or a fountain. If you can spend a little extra, you can find a professional to install these items inexpensively. Include water in your landscaping design and make it a focal point.

When purchasing plants for your yard, be sure you pick ones that are local to your area. This way, you know that your climate is not too harsh on the plants. Also, make sure you know what kind of care is involved for the plants that you choose to purchase.

Measure the amount of sunlight that your home and yard receive prior to choosing any plants for landscaping. If you don't, you may find that the plant that you were relying heavily on, will not survive the amount of direct sunlight you receive. You'll want to match plants to the lighting that you receive around your home, to make sure your landscaping stays green for a long time.

As you design, or add to your landscape, make paths wide to allow for wheelbarrows, and other lawn tools. It is important to reduce the amount of traffic on your lawn, especially when larger lawn tools are in use. If you can move the tools easily down a path, you not only save on lawn traffic, you will also make your job easier with the stable surface.

In your landscape design, incorporate hard borders at the edges of the lawn where possible. Grass can be difficult to maintain along walls and fences, and will often look unsightly. By incorporating ad hard border, narrow is fine, you will minimize this effect and also give your lawn equipment and solid, ground-level surface to roll on.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

Now that you're ready to really start changing the look of your landscape, take what you've learned here and figure out how it fits into your needs. Buy your materials, borrow tools and even ask those pesky neighbors to help. After all, they think it's horrible, too! You can all work together to benefit everyone's property values.