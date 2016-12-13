Construct A Lovely Organic Garden With These Tips

Organic gardening is often very, very difficult to accomplish, however, with the right knowledge and skills anything is possible. With the accomplishment of growing an organic garden, the reward is well worth the time learning how. This article will provide you with the information you need to know about organic gardening.

Using a shovel in clay soil is a lot of work, not only is the clay hard, but it will stick to the shovel and make it twice as hard to handle. To ease the digging, apply some car wax or floor wax to the head of the shovel and buff. The clay will slide off of its surface and it will prevent rust.

Plants are generally best grown in their native environments. Grapes for example, require a dry, hot environment to maximize their growth while minimizing the amount of microbes that are dangerous to them. When growing plants it's important to realize their region of origin; generally it's best to identify the local varieties of horticultural species.

Make a do it yourself twine holder by grabbing a rolled up length of twine and putting it into a small clay pot. Pull a small portion of the twine out the drainage hole and flip the pot upside down. You will always know where your twine is instead of digging around for it in a toolbox or shed.

Make sure you recycle your garden waste and organic kitchen waste to create compost for your garden. A compost heap makes an excellent soil conditioner. It can also save you a lot of money, as you won't need to buy bags of expensive commercial compost or fertilizer to make your plants grow.

To make sure you don't accidentally dig up bulbs in the following year, mark them with twigs. They should stay in place over the winter, and will be an easy reminder when you're planting new things in the spring. This is especially nice because you don't have to buy anything beforehand. Just grab some nearby twigs and put them in place.

Protect your tender deciduous shrubs. If the temperature drops below 50 degrees, you should consider protecting them, especially if they do best in warm environments. Pull the canes together at the top and securely tie them. Next, using a sheet or perhaps even a blanket, cover the structure. You will protect your shrubs from the cold without having to cover them in plastic, which can cause rot.

Sow plants in succession to each other for a steady harvest. When growing vegetables such as corn, snap peas, and lettuce that mature on a very predictable schedule, make two or three sowings two weeks apart to lengthen the harvest season. You can also plant two different varieties on the same day with different maturation times to ensure a longer season.

Create an illusion of space. If you have a small garden, use color to create an illusion of more space. A background of blues, grays, pinks and mauves will create a misty effect, giving you the feeling of depth. If you use a bright color in the foreground such as red, this will emphasize the effect, as it draws the eye forward.

Roses can be difficult to grow in the best of conditions. Increase your chances for success by choosing the right rose for your climate. If your area has harsh winter conditions look for a rose with thicker petals. Mildew resistant varieties are ideal for humid areas and heat tolerant roses will do best in arid areas.

Consult the pros. If you are starting a garden for the first time, it's a good idea to look for professional help. This doesn't necessarily mean going to the trouble of hiring a landscape architect. You can find plenty of great advice online, in gardening books, magazines and tv shows. A good idea is to look for regional resources, such as a website devoted to gardening in your area, or a local garden center. Whatever method you choose, don't be afraid to make mistakes, and above all - have fun designing your new garden!

A great trick for organic gardeners and a neat way to reuse plastic milk jugs are to use them as a form of self irrigation for your garden. All you need to do is poke little holes into the bottom of plastic 1 gallon jugs, bury the jugs next to your plants and make sure to leave an opening. Fill the jugs allowing the water to seep slowly into the ground.

An organic garden is a benefit to you and everyone else who consumes the food that grows there. Though the use of chemicals has its own benefits, organic farming is a rewarding experience that ends with natural, healthy produce.

While caring for your organic garden involves many big, day-long tasks, it also calls for smaller jobs that need to be performed more frequently. Keep a good handle on the minor needs of your garden so that you can make good use of brief periods of free time. When you have a few minutes to spare, why not use them weeding, pruning or performing other garden maintenance tasks?

Give your garden an exotic look with succulents. Succulents, either planted directly into the ground, or in pots, can give your garden an exotic feel. Most are grown for their interesting shapes, but quite a few have showy flowers. They require lots of light, sandy, rapid-draining soil, and modest watering during the growing season. The hardiest succulents are sedum and sempervivum. They are easy to propagate by clump division, and stems root easily when planted in moist soil.

In conclusion, if you wanted to grow your own organic garden, but didn't know much about where to start, you should now have an idea of what it takes to grow one. If you have any more questions as to what to do, there is a ton of information online, just waiting to be read.